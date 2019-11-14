

The 2019 Walk for Thought will take place on Saturday, September 21 at three locations in Minnesota: Duluth, Saint Cloud and New Brighton in the Twin Cities.

Register your team today by choosing the site closest to you: Duluth, Saint Cloud or the Twin Cities in New Brighton.

We've put together a quick how-to guide for registering a team, joining and team and registering as an individual. Click here for our Registration Guide.

Are you a Team Captain? We've got you covered with our Walk for Thought Team Captain's Packet.

The Minnesota Stroke Association will be hosting the 2019 Statewide Stroke Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Earle Brown Center in Brooklyn Center. Click here for full information and register today!



The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance is busy planning the 2020 Annual Conference for Professionals in Brain Injury, which will be held on April 16 and 17, 2020 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. We would like to invite you to submit a proposal or proposals for breakout sessions. Proposals are due by November 29, 2019.



Click here to fill out your Request for Presenters today!



The 2019 Consumer and Family Conferences will take place on Saturday, October 19 at New Life Presbyterian Church in Roseville from Click here for more information on our Conference.

Brain Injury Basics Classes Schedule

Brain Injury Basics classes are developed for individuals with brain injury, their friends and family and the professionals who serve them. Our 2019 session dates are set and ready for you to attend!



Click here for more information.



The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance is offering Lunch and Learn Seminars for Social Workers and Social Service Professionals. Continuing Education Units have been approved by the Board of Social Work and will be available at each seminar. The seminars will begin at 12 p.m. and be held at the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance office in Roseville. Click here for more information.



In the Summer 2019 edition of Mind Matters, fine out how brain injury is not the end of the world for Jeff Hassel, Tamika Robinson's milestones in recovery, the Walk for Thought and more!



Click here to read our current edition of Mind Matters.



Few people understand the personal impact brain injury can have. Its effects often are subtle and difficult to express. In March of 2016, the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance began the Unmasking Brain Injury in Minnesota project - a statewide community-based art project that enlisted the participation of over a thousand individuals living with the effects of brain injury. Unmasking allowed individuals affected by brain injury to design masks that communicate their unique perspectives and altered outlooks. It gave survivors and caregivers a voice to illuminate their life with a brain injury; to show others that persons living with a disability due to brain injury are deserving of respect, compassion and the same opportunities afforded all citizens in their respective communities.



Click here for more information about Unmasking Brain Injury.

Sports Concussion Training Available

Sports concussion training is available for youths of all ages through high school, including athletes, parents, coaches, trainers, teachers and nurses. Learn how to prevent sports concussions as well as to identify signs and symptoms if a sports concussion occurs.



Find out more about our Sports Concussion Training by clicking here.